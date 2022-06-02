Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son

By Bria Bolden and Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – An award given to a pre-K student in Mississippi left his mother asking questions.

Shemekia Ellis voiced concerns when her son brought home the “Monkey Award … for entertaining others.”

Her son received other awards, too, but the one comparing him to a monkey is something Ellis did not expect.

“He was excited about the award, but he had no idea what he was holding,” Ellis told WMC. “It’s unacceptable for me.”

Ellis met with school district officials who told her what happened was unacceptable. They said her child’s teacher didn’t know the history behind Blacks being compared to monkeys.

“She said the teacher stated that she gave him the award for his energy,” Ellis said. “But the award doesn’t say anything about energy. It says entertainment.”

Ellis said the principal told her school leaders had a meeting before the ceremony cautioning them to be sensitive about the awards given to students.

“I’m still not happy about it. I’m angry because I don’t understand why my son got the monkey award when he had received an award that he completed pre-K,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she was told award ceremonies like this one will not happen anymore. Now she just wants an apology from the district.

“These teachers have messed up,” Ellis said. “They were wrong. The superintendent knew they were wrong. The principal knew they were wrong. They need to be held accountable for what they have done.”

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s...
Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
AR-15 raffle pulled from school’s DARE fundraiser following recent mass shootings
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Confederate flag imagery is banned at this year's CMA Fest in Nashville.
CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery at country music festival