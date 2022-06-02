Housing Authority talks fixing affordable housing issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CEO of Albany and Lee County’s Housing Authority, William Myles says he recognized that Albany’s housing is not where it needs to be.

Myles tells me the city is working hard to fix some of these issues.

“Right now, we’re going to be in the near future developing a 5-in-5 initiative,” Myles said. “Which were looking to establish 500 new units within the next five years. And not only that, but we’re also going to be regaining at least 250 units as well.”

He says the housing even has plans for the near future.

“We literally just looked into complete, maybe in the next couple of months, a total rehab of 279 units, which encompasses two developments. We’re really excited about that,” he said.

He says they are working hard to get creative with their budget since they are not being funded as much as they used to. However, he did say that they are also working to reduce things like electricity bills.

“With the rehab that we’re trying to do, we’re making the units more energy-efficient,” Myles said. “So that way it will lower the actual energy costs and the energy bills. We’re bringing in new energy-efficient appliances. We’re looking at switching from gas to electric. A lot of different things to kind of being that cost down.”

Myles says if people are interested in changing housing for the better, they should stay tuned for the housing authority’s upcoming events.

