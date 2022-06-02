Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Housing Authority talks fixing affordable housing issues

Albany Housing Authority building.
Albany Housing Authority building.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CEO of Albany and Lee County’s Housing Authority, William Myles says he recognized that Albany’s housing is not where it needs to be.

Myles tells me the city is working hard to fix some of these issues.

Today I spoke with the CEO of Albany's Housing Authority, William Myles, who recognized that Albany's housing is not...

Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Thursday, June 2, 2022

“Right now, we’re going to be in the near future developing a 5-in-5 initiative,” Myles said. “Which were looking to establish 500 new units within the next five years. And not only that, but we’re also going to be regaining at least 250 units as well.”

He says the housing even has plans for the near future.

William Myles is the CEO of Albany and Lee County Housing Authority. He says they are working...
William Myles is the CEO of Albany and Lee County Housing Authority. He says they are working hard to combat the issues with housing.(WALB)

“We literally just looked into complete, maybe in the next couple of months, a total rehab of 279 units, which encompasses two developments. We’re really excited about that,” he said.

He says they are working hard to get creative with their budget since they are not being funded as much as they used to. However, he did say that they are also working to reduce things like electricity bills.

“With the rehab that we’re trying to do, we’re making the units more energy-efficient,” Myles said. “So that way it will lower the actual energy costs and the energy bills. We’re bringing in new energy-efficient appliances. We’re looking at switching from gas to electric. A lot of different things to kind of being that cost down.”

Myles says if people are interested in changing housing for the better, they should stay tuned for the housing authority’s upcoming events.

Albany's Housing Authority sign outside of their building.
Albany's Housing Authority sign outside of their building.(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s...
Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

More staff will have to put on the badge and uniform on their days off, but Coffee County Chief...
Nicholls entire police force resigns all in the same week
SOWEGA Rising is hosting the event at Ray Charles Plaza.
Albany non-profit launches ‘wear orange’ campaign
Some litter in Albany.
Albany city leaders tackle growing littering problem
People in Tift County now have an option for immediate help when they have chest pains.
Tift Regional opens new chest pain unit