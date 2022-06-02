Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s...
Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in...
Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players’ emails
Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER...
‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees