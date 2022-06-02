Ask the Expert
Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss speaks on Ga. election season

By Jim Wallace
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With election season in full force, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with former US Senator Saxby Chambliss Thursday.

“The Georgia election cycle is going to be one of the most important in the nation, I think this time. What are your thoughts on it?” Wallace asked.

“Well, you are certainly right. Georgia is in the cross hairs of the political world again in this cycle. We just came off the primary last week. I think both sides are happy with their candidates. There are still a couple of runoffs to go. But I think moving into November, I know Gov. Kemp is very pleased with the results of the primary. He had a strong message about the healthy economy that Georgia has today. He is working hard on the issue of crime around the state, particularly going on in Atlanta these days. And he is making a lot of inroads. And of course, the legislature just concluded recently. And they included a tax cut, so Gov. Kemp has a lot of issues to talk about that people really care about,” said Chambliss. “On the federal side, of course, Herschel Walker will be the Republican nominee running against Sen. Warnock. Everybody who knows Herschel and understands his background, boy, he wrote a book and it was a tell-all book. And you know not many people do that. Most people who write books, they just have puff pieces. Herschel was willing to lay out the issues in his life, and he’s overcome those. He does a good job of talking about that on the campaign trail. So I’m really looking forward to the top of the ticket. Any number of other critical positions, like obviously Secretary of State, Attorney General, that will be very much in the forefront. But Governor ought to be really interesting. A very forthcoming general election in November.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

