A mild start and turning smoking hot this afternoon. We start off right at 70. And then for the mid 90s most of the day with a top off temperature 99. The record high on this date is 101 1911 Heat index values just over 100 Humidity could be higher. Luckily it’s not it’ll come up tomorrow and it’ll help to focus some showers and storms back at us with a frontal system for this evening hot to warm 93. Day went from seven to 11 and then For tonight Partly cloudy certainly to isolate shower thunderstorm in the overnight but better chances tomorrow and this marginal risk that covers most of our area except for those living South highway before and that’s a four or 5% chance of damaging winds from three to 9pm So our rain chances peaking tomorrow 5050 doesn’t guarantee your rain matter of fact you get hit and miss showers and storms trying to return Monday. Temperatures do relax humidity comes down this weekend only to come right back up next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

