DFCS, GBI to host child safety event at Chehaw Park

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An effort to protect children across South Georgia is happening this weekend.

Dougherty County’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has partnered with the GBI Child Fatality Team to host a Safe Sleep event.

The event will be at Chehaw Park, 105 Chehaw Park Road, on June 4 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Staff members will be giving out pack-n-plays, car seats, and booster seats on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Several community partners will also be there giving out information and resources to families in need.

It’s also free and open to the public.

