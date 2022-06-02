APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a missing juvenile.

Kalli Jones, 15, was reported missing on May 25. Jones was last seen wearing black ripped skinny jeans, white and black shirt, and white crocs.

She is 4′11 and weighs around 105 pounds with a small build, brown hair, and gray/blue eyes.

Jones is from the Sylvester area.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Jones, please call APD at (229) 431-2132.

