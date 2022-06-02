Ask the Expert
Albany non-profit launches ‘wear orange’ campaign

SOWEGA Rising is hosting the event at Ray Charles Plaza.
SOWEGA Rising is hosting the event at Ray Charles Plaza.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SOWEGA Rising, an Albany non-profit, is asking people to wear orange June 3-5. Co-founder and Executive Director, Sherrell Byrd said the color represents the importance of a person’s life.

Byrd said the point of this event is to raise awareness and remember those who’ve passed because of gun violence but also look at ways to prevent it.

Sherrell Byrd is the co-founder and executive director of SOWEGA Rising.
Sherrell Byrd is the co-founder and executive director of SOWEGA Rising.(WALB)

“In this moment that we’re dealing with in our nation that we’re all trying to make sense of and process what just recently happened. We want to be able to show love to people in our community that has been survivors or victims of gun violence,” said Byrd.

Growing up and living in Albany most of her life, Byrd said she’s sad to see what seems like an increase in senseless killings.

“This is home for me. It’s sad to see how gun violence has plagued Albany,” said Byrd.

If you’ve lost a loved one, you’re invited to come at noon on Saturday to Ray Charles Park.

Cathy Denise Jones will be there. She started an organization after losing her son in 2017.

Cathy Denise Jones will be at the event, she lost her son to gun violence.
Cathy Denise Jones will be at the event, she lost her son to gun violence.(WALB)

“There’s really no getting over losing anyone to any death. It’s a process of how you get through it and who you allow helping you to get through it,” said Jones.

She said many times people don’t use the resources available to them.

“We want to let you know that you’re not alone. That’s where a lot of people lose sight, they feel like they’re alone in this and that’s how you lose hope. You can be living but just existing,” said Jones.

