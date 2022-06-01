VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Popeyes employee in Bainbridge has been charged in connection to a fight with an underage employee caught on a viral video.

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.

He was arrested on Monday.

In the video, another employee tried to stop the confrontation between Smith and the other employee. The video also shows the phone being slapped out of the underage employee’s hands.

Bainbridge Public Safety officials said Smith was a manager at the restaurant and the employee involved is 17-years-old.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more details about the incident.

