Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men standing trial in connection to a 2018 shooting that police said was an attempted assassination.

Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s Convenience Store that left Andrea Willis paralyzed.

Verdict for Darrell Eiland:
  • Conspiracy to commit murder - GUILTY
  • Aggravated assault - GUILTY
  • Aggravated assault - GUILTY
  • Aggravated battery - GUILTY
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime - GUILTY
Verdict for Ernest Hudson:
  • Conspiracy to commit murder - GUILTY

For Eiland, the court decided to drop one count of aggravated assault and let the judge direct a verdict because the assault did not involve Willis.

Sentencing has not been set yet.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

