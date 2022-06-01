Tift Regional raises money for charities

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Each year, Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) hosts a spirit week for their employees to help raise money for charities in the area.

On Wednesday, the hospital presented checks to both Horizons Cancers Coalition and The United Way of South Central Georgia, totaling more than $30,000.

Horizons Cancers Coalition got $22,338.03 and The United Way Of South Central Georgia got $11,169.01.

Some Tift Regional departments host bake sales and basket raffles for their community’s spirit funds. These funds were then put right back into the community where it’s needed.

As a whole, Tift Regional and its employees raised nearly $50,000.

Cynthia Merchant with Horizons Cancer Coalition said the funds can help offset medical costs for patients that need to have colon or lung cancer screening done.

“We want to get patients that might have been impacted by COVID or impacted by social barriers,” Merchant said.

The United Way of South-Central Georgia is a charity that focuses on health, education and financial stability. The money will be used for agencies that give directly to the public, like Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, the soup kitchen and the Boys and Girls Club.

United Way of South-Central Georgia CEO Pat McKinnon said its exciting to bring the money to the community.

“I’m so excited about it because it was needed because it was so hard with us being in the middle of a pandemic. People are so scared to give because they just don’t know what tomorrow holds,” McKinnon said.

The funds will also benefit two other charities, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cook County, which will get $2,668 and the TRMC Benevolent Fund, which will get $11,169.

At a time when many are giving less because of rising prices, Wednesday’s donations will go a long way towards helping needy families in southwest Georgia.

