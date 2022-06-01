Ask the Expert
Tift Regional opens new chest pain unit

People in Tift County now have an option for immediate help when they have chest pains.
People in Tift County now have an option for immediate help when they have chest pains.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People in Tift County now have an option for immediate help when they have chest pains.

Tift Regional Medical Center opened a new chest pain unit on Wednesday. The new unit will specialize in evaluating and caring for patients who are having chest pain that could potentially lead to a heart attack.

The unit offers eight observational beds where patients will receive ECG monitoring, cardiac biomarker testing and other diagnostic tests to decide if the patient will be sent home or admitted.

Nurse Manager Eric Morris said this will be a great addition to the community.

Whenever patients arrive and are admitted to the chest pain unit, they will be brought to a private room and will be hooked up to a cardiac monitor. That way nurses can monitor patients 24 hours a day in the chest pain unit and in the remote telemetry unit as well

“With the CPU opening, it’s going to be beneficial for patients, as well as the hospital community as a whole. Whenever they come to the ER, they can be routed here after being seen to sort of streamlining that process of cardiac testing and cardiac monitoring, to decrease wait times in the ER and decrease the length of stay for patients while they’re in the hospital,” Morris said.

Chest pain is one of the most common reasons why people visit emergency rooms. The CDC estimates some 800,000 Americans suffer from heart attacks each year.

Morris said the medical center is dedicated to providing quality service for their patients and believes this unit proves that to be true.

