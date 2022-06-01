Ask the Expert
Temps and rain chances rise

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 1st marks the beginning of meteorological summer and the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Abundant sunshine and feeling like summer with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Unlike yesterday no cooling showers and thunderstorms. Overnight warm as lows drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow almost a carbon copy but hotter with near record heat as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 90s. Isolated showers will cool a few off.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday as a weak cold front sinks south across SGA. It’ll be the best chance of rain over the next 7 days. Behind the front drier air briefly returns for a few nice mornings with lows upper 60s around 70 while highs rise near to slightly above average into the low 90s.

Next week brings hotter mid-upper 90s with only a slight chance of rain.

In the tropics, it’s the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. In line with its June 1st start, the first named storm could develop this week. There’s an area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan Peninsula, Invest 91-L, which has an 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Forecast models suggest the system will move toward the Florida Peninsula where heavy rain will become likely through the weekend. Although impacts are not expected across SGA, we’re watching as its projected track could change.

