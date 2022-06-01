Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man in connection to shooting on Roney St. in Americus

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to a Saturday night shooting.

Sumter Co. Sheriff Eric Bryant is searching for 26-year-old Dontavious Montrell Shelton - who they say is connected to a shooting that occurred on May 28 on Roney Street in Americus.

Shelton weighs approximately 160 pounds and is around 5′10.

Anyone with information on Shelton’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 229-924-4094.

