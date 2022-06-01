Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sumter Co. basketball star signs with South Georgia State College

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County High School basketball star Kyric Davis signed his National letter intent to play at South Georgia State College down in Douglas.

Davis felt like this was the right place for his future.

Kyric Davis said he expects to become an all-American and transfer to a 4-year college after...
Kyric Davis said he expects to become an all-American and transfer to a 4-year college after his freshman season at SGSC(WALB)

“It’s more of the community and feel it gave off. I just felt like it was better also because the coaches were more of my type with their coaching styles and personality” said Davis.

“With this happening today it gives the other players an opportunity to see that it’s chances that they don’t have to give up, that they are able to go to college and the next level. it’s just as long as they apply themselves and work hard to get to the next level” said Sumter Co. High School head basketball coach, Johnny Genwright.

Sumter Co. High School head basketball coach, Johnny Genwright said signings will show the...
Sumter Co. High School head basketball coach, Johnny Genwright said signings will show the younger players on the team that they can go to college or the next level(WALB)

Davis is confident that he will become an all-american and get to a 4 year college after one season.

However he’s not in a rush, he will take his time.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Michelle Wilkerson, Emi’s mom, said it’s been an emotional rollercoaster from the start.
‘Who wants to bury their baby’: Tift Co. family battling through child’s rare diagnosis
Caskets customized for Uvalde victims
Caskets for Uvalde students made in Griffin
Police said the man, later identified as Demetrius Brinson, 34, had shoplifted from the store...
Man charged in Valdosta police officer assault

Latest News

Sydney Blackburn will be making her 2nd appearance throwing the discus
ASU Track athletes qualify for nationals
The Golden Rams from Albany State will play in the HBCU World Series set in Montgomery
Albany State to play in Black College World Series
The Golden Rams pose with their SIAC eastern division championship trophy
Albany State softball closes door on 2022 season
Antwon Kincade hopes to hear name called during Draft Weekend
Antwon Kincade hopes to hear name called during Draft Weekend