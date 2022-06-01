Sumter Co. basketball star signs with South Georgia State College

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County High School basketball star Kyric Davis signed his National letter intent to play at South Georgia State College down in Douglas.

Davis felt like this was the right place for his future.

Kyric Davis said he expects to become an all-American and transfer to a 4-year college after his freshman season at SGSC (WALB)

“It’s more of the community and feel it gave off. I just felt like it was better also because the coaches were more of my type with their coaching styles and personality” said Davis.

“With this happening today it gives the other players an opportunity to see that it’s chances that they don’t have to give up, that they are able to go to college and the next level. it’s just as long as they apply themselves and work hard to get to the next level” said Sumter Co. High School head basketball coach, Johnny Genwright.

Sumter Co. High School head basketball coach, Johnny Genwright said signings will show the younger players on the team that they can go to college or the next level (WALB)

Davis is confident that he will become an all-american and get to a 4 year college after one season.

However he’s not in a rush, he will take his time.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.