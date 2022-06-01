Shooting victim’s mom reacts to guilty verdicts in murder conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After nearly two weeks of trial, a jury found two men guilty of conspiring to commit murder.

Ernest Hudson had only one charge against him. Darrell Eiland was found guilty of several other charges like aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Ernest Hudson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. (WALB)

After lengthy instructions from the judge, the jury then deliberated for about an hour giving one family the answers they’ve been waiting on.

Bridgett Shealy is Andrea Willis’s mom. Sitting in on nearly two weeks of trial, she said she’s happy justice has been served.

“Right now, I’m thanking God. It won’t change or make any difference with what’s going on with her on a day to day but the people that caused this to happen to her, they’re getting what they deserve,” said Shealy.

Surveillance video from the day Willis was shot shows her walking in Brother’s Convenience Store in Albany. Shortly after she walks inside, you see a man pacing in front of the door walk in, and shoot her.

Shealy said her daughter has lost the ability to use her arms and legs.

Since then, four men were charged in the case. Dontavious Hudson and Jarrod Brown have pled guilty for less time in prison.

Sentencing for Ernest Hudson and Eiland has not been scheduled yet.

Shealy believes the right men were on trial, and that they were most responsible for the crime.

Bridgett Shealy is the victim's mom. She says the right men were on trial. (WALB)

“That’s what I’ve been focused on, the adult that could’ve prevented it all and the person that took it upon themselves to take my daughter’s life,” said Shealy.

Shortly after the verdict was reached, she texted her daughter.

“I did send her a big guilty text message to let her know what was going on. I know she’s grinning from ear to ear right now. This is what she wanted,” said Shealy.

The court is looking to schedule that sentencing hearing for another date. We will keep you updated when we learn that information.

