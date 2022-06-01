Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri husband has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting the man he says his wife was having an affair with, according to police.

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Joe Newburn, 57.

Dedmon told investigators he is a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville.

Investigators said Dedmon drove to a restaurant Saturday afternoon to contact his wife. When he arrived, he found his wife eating lunch with Newburn. Dedmon confronted Newburn, saying he and the woman were having an affair, authorities said. Police said Dedmon then shot Newburn three times.

Newburn was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Dedmon was arrested shortly after the deadly shooting. Investigators seized the gun he used.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Michelle Wilkerson, Emi’s mom, said it’s been an emotional rollercoaster from the start.
‘Who wants to bury their baby’: Tift Co. family battling through child’s rare diagnosis
Caskets customized for Uvalde victims
Caskets for Uvalde students made in Griffin
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma.
VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for young children, but for those on with...
Program helps autistic children learn to swim