Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.(Kansas City Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.

Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her son Karvel Stevens.

In February, officers found the boy and a family dog decapitated. Police went to the home after a woman believed to be Haefs called and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Haefs’ family members say she had struggled for years with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Haefs’ public defender.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

