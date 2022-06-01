Man steals over $300,000 from ten veterans

Ask the Expert
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hampton County man pleaded guilty to stealing money from military veterans.

Federal prosecutors in South Carolina are calling the crime “despicable”.

Investigators say 61-year-old Raymond Huffman stole at least $304,413.75 from 10 veterans.

They say Huffman exploited a Veterans Affairs fiduciary program through his company - Huffman Fiduciary Services.

That’s a program that allows a third party to manage a veteran’s benefits if they are unable to do so.

The victims in this case included the estate of a veteran who passed away in 2018.

Huffman is awaiting sentencing now.

In addition to a maximum 50 years in prison, he also faces a fine up to $250,000 and paying restitution.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

