Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court

Willie Demps
Willie Demps(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Muscogee County Deputy Clerk convicted of a multi-million dollar fraud case will learn his fate in court on Thursday, June 2.

64-year-old Willie Demps, of Phenix City, and seven co-defendants all pleaded guilty to an elaborate scheme from 2010 to 2019.

In February, Demps pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts tax evasion. He faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

Curtis Porch, Dereen Porch, Terry McBride, Samuel Cole, George Cook, Lamarcus Palmer and Rosalee Bassi along with Demps are scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 Thursday morning in U.S. District Court.

