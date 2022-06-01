We’re beginning mild this morning. Pretty nice round 70 degrees. We do have fog, especially in our eastern committees to be careful there but outside of that it is wall to wall sunshine that’s going to heat us up to 86 and 11 o’clock. 91 tons of sun at 1pm. Mostly sunny 94 out the door at 5pm and we’ll top off around 96 here and all everyone else should stay generally in the low 90s. Today the humidity isn’t too high. We’ll see the dew points drop in the low 60s. So heat index maybe a degree or two above the temperature and it’ll still be 94 or 5pm As mentioned will fall in through the 80s from nine to 11. Clearing skies in the low 70s. Waking up on our Thursday daytime highs even hotter tomorrow and then we’ll see some relaxation this weekend. That’s thanks to a weak front that’s going to get our rain chances up to the scattered side Friday afternoon Friday evening. A little cooler in the mornings this weekend too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

