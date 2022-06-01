Ask the Expert
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After Kenneth Ware, a 36-year-old man, was shot in Maple Park Tuesday morning at around 12:54 a.m., his family is begging the community to help solve the crime.

A witness helped with the suspect’s description shortly after it happened. The victim is the father of two young girls, and now his family is hoping the killer is caught, so they can get closure.

Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany

The victim’s uncle, Joseph McCloud tells me while this is a huge loss for his family, Ware’s mother mainly wants justice and peace of mind.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” McCloud said. “He didn’t live that type of life. I would very much appreciate, the family would appreciate, if anyone knows anything, please come forward to the authorities and let them know.”

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says he believes the department has a great working relationship with the community. He says when a community trusts its officers, they generally come forward with any bit of information.

Police Chief Michael Persley says he believes APD has a great working relationship with the community when it comes to solving crimes.(WALB)

“It may be insignificant to you, but it may be the piece that we can put a puzzle together. Everything helps,” Persley said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ricky Jackson, you‘re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

