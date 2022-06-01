APD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspects in 2 separate incidents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying three armed robbery suspects. They are all persons of interest in two unrelated incidents.

APD is looking for two people in connection to an armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken on North Slappey Boulevard.

The robbery happened on Sunday.

APD is also asking for help identifying another person of interest in a different armed robbery.

This suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Subway in the 2000 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

This robbery happened on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

