APD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspects in 2 separate incidents

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying three persons of interest in two...
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying three persons of interest in two separate armed robberies. The first, top left, is a person of interest in an armed robbery that happened at Subway. The other two, bottom right, are persons of interest in an armed robbery that happened at Maryland's Fried Chicken.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying three armed robbery suspects. They are all persons of interest in two unrelated incidents.

APD is looking for two people in connection to an armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken on North Slappey Boulevard.

The robbery happened on Sunday.

APD is also asking for help identifying another person of interest in a different armed robbery.

This suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Subway in the 2000 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

This robbery happened on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

