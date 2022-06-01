Albany city leaders tackle growing littering problem

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -City leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss how to fix these issues and ways to update code enforcement on those issues.

Different department heads and even some Albany residents gathered at Robert Cross Community Center.

Mark Brown is an Albany resident. He says this issue is concerning.

Mark Brown is a Dougherty County Resident. He says he is tired of seeing trash being thrown into his lawn as well as his neighbors.

“It is a big, big issue when residents have to go out and pick up trash off of their lawns periodically,” Brown said. “People just ride by and throw it out as if it’s a landfill. It’s not really good for a residential area. It’s not a trash area.”

He says he believes it’s not only the people that live in Albany that should keep the city clean. It’s also up to city leaders to follow through with code enforcement. He says people will comply when things like this are enforced.

“The only way that they’re going to take an interest is that they end up being fined for their trash,” he said. “I think that will evade some of the problems that they have. That is an inducement to do the right thing once people go into their pocketbooks.”

Ward 6 City Commissioner Demetrius Young says he believes residents are often confused on what is or isn’t allowed for some things with trash. Like people leaving their trash cans in their front yards for neighborhoods that don’t have alleyways.

Demetrius Young is the Ward 6 City Commissioner.

“Many times, those receptacles stay out there all of the time or most of the week,” Young said. “Even on non-trash pick up days. And that does lead to problems like other trash getting loose on the street. It doesn’t really look good to see all these trash receptacles right there on the right of way as we’re driving through our neighborhoods.”

Young says keeping the city clean is holding each other accountable. He encourages calling 311 to report illegal dumping.

