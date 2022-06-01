Ask the Expert
81-year-old Georgia deputy arrested for rape

(WBKO)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An 81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy is behind bars.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they were called in to a county near the Tennessee border to investigate a reported rape.

Jerry Glover is charged with Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False imprisonment.

The GBI says Walker is a deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, but they were called in by a city police department after a woman reported she was raped by a deputy.

Agents say the investigation shows Glover allegedly raped a woman while on duty and in uniform.

No other details have been released at this time.

The GBI says they’re looking for tips as this investigation remains open.

