Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

Water main breaks have been reported in Valdosta and Tifton.
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials.

The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area.

Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the water main break:

  • Smith Street
  • Lily Street
  • Hideaway Street

Crews are working as quickly as possible to get the repairs completed.

For more information, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.

In Tifton, a water main break is affecting the Industrial Park area, Oakridge Church Road and Magnolia Industrial Boulevard.

The city of Tifton said services will be off in these areas and will resume as soon as the repairs are completed.

For more information, call (229) 391-3957.

