Man shot to death in Albany, investigation underway

It happened in the 100 block of North Maple Street, around 12:54 a.m. on Tuesday.
It happened in the 100 block of North Maple Street, around 12:54 a.m. on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened in the 100 block of North Maple Street, shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Kenneth Ware, 36, was shot several times and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

