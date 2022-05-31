Man shot to death in Albany, investigation underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened in the 100 block of North Maple Street, shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Kenneth Ware, 36, was shot several times and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department (229) 431-2100.

