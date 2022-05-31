Man charged in Valdosta police officer assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection with a weekend assault on a Valdosta police officer, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a Family Dollar in the 500 block of East Central Avenue after a 911 call about someone trespassing inside the store.

Police said the man, later identified as Demetrius Brinson, 34, had shoplifted from the store previously.

When police arrived, the suspect gave a false name and ran, according to VPD.

A struggle happened between the responding officer and the suspect. Police said Brinson was able to get the officer’s taser and point it at the officer before running away and not firing it.

A K9 unit found Brinson at a home in the area. Police said he tried to run and resist before being taken into custody.

He was charged with:

Aggravated assault against a peace officer

Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official

Obstruction of law enforcement officers by the use of threats or violence

Giving false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer

