Heating up and mostly dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Get ready SGA as summer-like heat and humidity builds over the next couple of days. Expect near record warmth as highs top upper 90s on Thursday. Otherwise dry with out best chance of rain returning ahead of a weak cold front Friday.

Tuesday evening only a few showers and thunderstorms hold as they push west with the east coast sea breeze. Overnight warm and muggy with lows near average upper 60s.

Abundant sunshine and a rise in temperatures as highs top mid-upper 90s and lows around 70s. The average high is 90° and average low 68°.

Friday’s cold front brings scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms which won’t cover all areas. Behind the front drier air filters in for a rain-free and seasonably warm weekend as highs top low 90s.

Temperatures slowly rise with a slight chance of rain early next week.

In the tropics, we’re watching the remnants of Agatha which are crossing Mexico. As it emerges into the Bay of Campeche, redevelopment is likely in the Atlantic basin. This falls in line with the official start to hurricane season tomorrow June 1st. For now impacts are not expected across SGA but bares watching.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

