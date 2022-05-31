We’re beginning this morning mild 70 degrees, lots of sunshine and maybe a little bit of fog how we 390 eastward this morning and then sunshine taken over at 11 o’clock at four taking over it’s going to be dominating, partly cloudy at 3pm. It will see a little bit of cloud cover slight rain chance this afternoon and better chances east and west. temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Still at 90 at 7pm. Here the rain chances are you can see that highway 390s was where we’ll have the best chance to re Homerville Douglas Valdosta Hi 75 eastward actually and then right along the highway 319 cord about 30% 20% here and I’ll be later on set as well. This evening we’ll see temperatures go from the low 90s down into the upper 60s. Rain chances very low this week. 10 20% is all gonna muster up temperatures will be mild in the morning and it’s going to be smoking hot on Thursday heat index values 100 Plus.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

