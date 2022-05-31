Ask the Expert
Election returns show state senator losing by single vote

Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were...
Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted, setting up a possible recount in the race.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state legislator lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted, setting up a possible recount in the race.

Republican state Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn trailed primary challenger Jay Hovey by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says Whatley has 24 hours to request a recount if he chooses.

The state GOP also plans to certify the results of another legislative race where some voters may have gotten the incorrect ballot.

The losing candidate can pursue election contests, or a recount, if they choose.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

