Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An armed robbery that happened at an Albany restaurant is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard.

An employee told police that two men entered the business and demanded money.

“Both suspects were wearing camouflage jackets and black short pants. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm with a white sock on his right hand and a white mask on his face, he was also wearing a white pair of Air Force 1 shoes. The other suspect stood outside as a lookout. Both suspects fled the scene before officers could arrive,” APD officials said in a release.

Police said no one was injured and that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

