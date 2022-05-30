Wilcox Co. drowning under investigation

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man’s drowning in Wilcox County is under investigation, according to officials.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It happened at the sandbar on the Ocmulgee River near Statham Shoals boat landing in Abbeville.

Coroner Janice Brown said there was an accident and a man went under the water and didn’t come back up.

The man was found about 15 minutes later.

The coroner said the man knew how to swim but didn’t have a life vest on.

The man has not been identified.

