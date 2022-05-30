Tifton veteran talks importance of Memorial Day

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Tifton gathered at Jack Stone Veterans Park on Monday.

The park is named after Jack Stone, a Tifton native and veteran, who continues to proudly serve his community.

Born and raised in Tifton, Stone said his passion for serving the country began when he left his hometown to be drafted during the Korean War.

He served as a gun commander, protecting facilities in the U.S. for several years after that. Stone is a 93-year-old trailblazer who continues to work and ensure that the faces and sacrifices of our fallen heroes live on forever.

Memorial Day holds a lot of meaning to Stone.

“Well, you can see right here what it means to me. This park, these people, the energy and all they have, the emotions and all. What we need to do is honor them, and we do honor them,” Stone said about Tifton’s Memorial Day celebration.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said Stone paved the way for many veterans that we not only lost but those who still serve our country.

“Jack Stone is a local hero and a local treasure. He has done so much for the veterans of our community. This park, we just recently named in honor of him. If it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have this park,” Smith said.

Stone said being a veteran means being proud and brave. He said people should use this day to show their gratitude for the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country.

