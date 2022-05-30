Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Missing Laurens County boy found safe, father arrested

Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy
Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy(Laurens County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A missing 2-year-old boy from Laurens County, Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued over the child’s disappearance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations issued an amber alert for Jacob Coney Sunday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was forcefully taken from his grandmother by his father 25-year-old Tyler Coney, who authorities say had no parental right to the boy.

The two reportedly left in a gray/tannish brown 2000 Dodge Durango with license plate RRP0451. Tyler Coney was described in initial reports as being 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing approximately 157 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of the alleged kidnapping, he was believed to be wearing a hat, jogging pants and possibly a striped shirt.

The young boy, Jacob Coney, was described at the time of the alleged kidnapping to be wearing a white shirt featuring a Nike symbol, navy-colored shorts with a white stripe down the side. He has short black hair.

The child is now back with his grandmother following a 9-hour search.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-7985.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dooly County student received a special graduation at the hospital she was being treated at.
Dooly Co. graduation brought to student in ICU
The apartment was searched and over 800 grams of marijuana worth over $16,000 was seized, along...
2 arrested in drug bust at Valdosta apartment
Tift County drug bust
2 arrested in Tifton drug bust
A rescue group picked up 31 dogs at a Brooks County home.
31 animals rescued from Brooks Co. repeat offender
Road work
Portion of Albany street blocked off due to sinkhole

Latest News

Wilcox County
Wilcox Co. drowning under investigation
The Dragway is under new ownership as of October of 2021
Albany US 19 Dragway sees solid attendance despite high gas prices
Albany US 19 Dragway sees solid attendance despite high gas prices
Albany US 19 Dragway sees solid attendance despite high gas prices
The American Legion post 21 is hosting their 5th annual Memorial Day flag ceremony. Many...
Tifton Memorial Day flag ceremony pays tribute to fallen heroes
Wild Adventures Theme Park
Wild Adventures offering free military admission during Memorial Day weekend