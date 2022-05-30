Missing Laurens County boy found safe, father arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A missing 2-year-old boy from Laurens County, Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued over the child’s disappearance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations issued an amber alert for Jacob Coney Sunday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was forcefully taken from his grandmother by his father 25-year-old Tyler Coney, who authorities say had no parental right to the boy.

The two reportedly left in a gray/tannish brown 2000 Dodge Durango with license plate RRP0451. Tyler Coney was described in initial reports as being 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing approximately 157 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of the alleged kidnapping, he was believed to be wearing a hat, jogging pants and possibly a striped shirt.

The young boy, Jacob Coney, was described at the time of the alleged kidnapping to be wearing a white shirt featuring a Nike symbol, navy-colored shorts with a white stripe down the side. He has short black hair.

The child is now back with his grandmother following a 9-hour search.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-7985.

