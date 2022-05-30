Ask the Expert
Memorial Day ceremony held in Tifon

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. For many, this day is emotional and solemn.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. For many, this day is emotional and solemn.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Tifton gathered at Jack Stone Veterans Park On Monday to honor and remember those brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. For many, this day is emotional and solemn.

Cory Bailey joined the U.S. Air Force at 28 and spent four years in Germany working as a crew chief. Bailey said he spent several weeks at a time in Iraq, Turkey, and Japan during combat.

Bailey said Memorial Day, as well as Veterans Day, is monumental for him because he knows firsthand what the experience is like during an attack.

“In Iraq, we were pretty much stuck on base but we received mortal attacks and stuff like that. It’s not fun. It makes you super nervous, creates anxiety because somebody is actively trying to kill you,” Bailey said.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said Memorial Day isn’t just an extended weekend but rather, a day we all should take seriously because those brave men and women are the reason why we can go and come as we please freely.

“I hope that they will take time to reflect and remember. We had the opportunity to put out hundreds of little American flags on the veterans’ graves in our cemeteries and we invite everyone to go to our cemeteries and just meditate remember and be thankful,” Smith said.

