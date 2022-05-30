ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure has looked over the region and this is going to keep things fairly dry at least until Monday afternoon and evening. By that point, we will be seeing an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms moving into the area. This is going to also provide a chance for a few thunderstorms that could produce strong to near severe winds with downdrafts tomorrow. Tomorrow with heights we’ll be sitting in the lower 90s to middle 90s And we’ll also be seeing low temperatures getting down into the mid to upper 60s for Sunday night. Monday morning. Moving on throughout the rest of the period, there will be a new opportunity for a couple of showers and thunderstorms once again on Tuesday. coverage should be lesser and we really shouldn’t see many intense thunderstorms with that. A lot of this is going to originate from that sea breeze. We will continue to deal with high temperatures sitting in the 90s and lows sitting in the 60s. By the middle of the week, we’ll see a different pattern. We’re not really going to be seeing as many showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. However, we cannot say it’s going to be completely zero for everyone throughout that period. It looks like as we get closer to the weekend and we’re back to that summer-like pattern of shower and thunderstorm chances each and every day, especially by Friday. We’ll also be seeing those high temperatures staying in the 90s rising into the middle 90s and could even see some upper 90s As we get closer to the end of this workweek. We are eyeing some potential to be our first tropical storm of the season. However, right now, we are not seeing anything so far, so we make sure we have a plan in place for anything that does arise because hurricane season does start officially on Wednesday, June, 1st.

