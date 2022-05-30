Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Rain chances to Summer Heat
on this memorial day doing some grilling early on, you're okay we got temperatures in the mid 80s at 11 o'clock low 90s. Already at two o'clock for top off in t
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On this Memorial day doing some grilling early on, you’re okay we got temperatures in the mid 80s at 11 o’clock low 90s. Already at two o’clock for top off in the mid 90s. There will be a slight chance of a shower storm as we go into the latter portion of the afternoon into the evening see the rain chances will be better in the eastern communities as opposed to the western communities. And it’ll come earlier here in eastern communities to around two to five here normally about four to seven but we’ll have a Lingering rain chance through this evening too. You can see right around nine o’clock because there’s some rain chances still lingering into that evening hours. The sunsets. Temperatures will be in the low 70s waken up tomorrow near 70 30%. Chance shower storms Tuesday coming back on Friday but a drier period Wednesday Thursday. Mornings will continue to get milder and milder into the low 70s But the heat is on like Donkey Kong on Thursday. High of 97 heat index values 100 Plus.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

A Dooly County student received a special graduation at the hospital she was being treated at.
Dooly Co. graduation brought to student in ICU
The apartment was searched and over 800 grams of marijuana worth over $16,000 was seized, along...
2 arrested in drug bust at Valdosta apartment
Tift County drug bust
2 arrested in Tifton drug bust
A rescue group picked up 31 dogs at a Brooks County home.
31 animals rescued from Brooks Co. repeat offender
Road work
Portion of Albany street blocked off due to sinkhole

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Sunny Sunday - Rain Returns Monday
WALB First Alert Weather
Fantastic weather for the holiday weekend