On this Memorial day doing some grilling early on, you’re okay we got temperatures in the mid 80s at 11 o’clock low 90s. Already at two o’clock for top off in the mid 90s. There will be a slight chance of a shower storm as we go into the latter portion of the afternoon into the evening see the rain chances will be better in the eastern communities as opposed to the western communities. And it’ll come earlier here in eastern communities to around two to five here normally about four to seven but we’ll have a Lingering rain chance through this evening too. You can see right around nine o’clock because there’s some rain chances still lingering into that evening hours. The sunsets. Temperatures will be in the low 70s waken up tomorrow near 70 30%. Chance shower storms Tuesday coming back on Friday but a drier period Wednesday Thursday. Mornings will continue to get milder and milder into the low 70s But the heat is on like Donkey Kong on Thursday. High of 97 heat index values 100 Plus.

