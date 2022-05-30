Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Albany assassination plot trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday for the men standing trial in connection to an attempted assassination plot in Albany.

Two men — Earnest Hudson and Darrell Eiland — are standing trial in connection to the shooting that left Andrea Willis paralyzed.

Four men were charged in this case, facing charges like conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The other two men charged — Dontavious Hudson and Jarrod Brown — took plea deals. The plea deals will be up to a judge to accept.

The shooting happened at Brothers Convenience Store in 2018.

