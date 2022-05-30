Another round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before mid-week heat

Albany, Ga. (WALB) - We are going to see showers and thunderstorms develop along with the sea breeze that’s coming from the Atlantic. Now we will begin to see the precipitation wind down as you get closer into the evening to overnight hours, leading to fairly clear skies. Now, for Monday’s severe threat, there is a chance for damaging winds and hail in southeastern portions of Southwest Georgia. This is primarily painted as a marginal risk at this time, which is a one out of five on the SPC outlook. After we get past the evening rainfall, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s. Let’s move on throughout the rest of the period. Tuesday is going to see a chance for another opportunity for a couple of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon-evening. Highs will be hot in the lower to mid-90s. Eventually, we’ll begin to see high pressure take over on Wednesday, but we’re still going to keep a chance for a shower or thunderstorm here or there. Moving on throughout Thursday, we will see an upper-level trough that develops off the Florida peninsula and that will keep a hold over the area. This will continue to promote fairly hot and dry conditions for Thursday. Thursday will be one of the hottest days of the week, with the mid to upper 90s, and maybe even some triple-digit heat index values cannot be ruled out. We’ll see that ridge break down by the end of the week as we start to see a weakening cold front approach the area. This will bring in a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and going on into the weekend. The tropics are firing up, going to keep an eye on that. Not only that, but we are keeping an eye on some developing tropical systems that could be in the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance currently has a 40% chance of development, but the current guidance has it heading toward Florida. That might be coming to us, but we have very low chances of development over the next five days, so far more details on that as they become available.

