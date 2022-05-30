America’s fallen honored at Andersonville National Cemetery

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many people see the American flag as a symbol of freedom or an opportunity in a new world.

For others, it can be a painful reminder of a loved one who didn’t come home from battle.

Events took place over Memorial Day weekend to remember those lives lost.

That includes Andersonville National Cemetery, where American prisoners of war are honored.

It’s the first time since the pandemic began that they’ve been able to have in-person ceremonies.

A woman who drove at least an hour to get to the site said it’s important to remember Memorial Day.

“It’s a day to remember all of our soldiers that have fought for our country and that it’s the reason we are a great country like we are today,” said Victoria Coley.

On Friday, flags were raised around the cemetery. On Saturday, flags were placed on all of the graves. And on Sunday, a ceremony took place with the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence band performing, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Wolfe speaking and wreath presentations.

A special mass took place Monday morning.

Coley said people shouldn’t wait for one day to remember America’s fallen.

“We should always be thankful for our country and our soldiers because it’s a great land,” she said.

The flag display will be out all Memorial Day weekend.

