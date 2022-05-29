5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Allatoona identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 5-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon in Clear Creek on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The child, who DNR officials have identified as Kaiden Franklin, was reported missing just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to witnesses, Franklin was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float.

At 4:35 p.m. he was recovered from the body of water with side-scan sonar in approximately six feet of water, according to DNR.

The school has also started Meal Train Plus page for the family. For those wishing to help the family, they can send the family DoorDash gift cards. Additionally, the school says donations for the family can be dropped off at the school.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any sort of donation pages. Donate at your own risk.

