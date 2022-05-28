Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton Memorial Day flag ceremony pays tribute U.S. veterans

The American Legion post 21 is hosting their 5th annual Memorial Day flag ceremony. Many...
The American Legion post 21 is hosting their 5th annual Memorial Day flag ceremony. Many residents, support groups and leaders of Tifton gathered at oak ridge cemetery to lay down 4500 American flags on headstones of those brave men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect our county.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The American Legion post 21 hosted their 5th annual Memorial Day flag ceremony on May 28.

Many residents, support groups and leaders of Tifton gathered at Oak Ridge Cemetery to lay down 4500 American flags on the headstones of those brave men and women who gave their lives to protect the country.

Laura Griffin, American Legion Auxiliary Officer, said she believes people have forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is for those who have passed away. Sometimes we the community doesn’t see that because it’s not people that they see on an everyday basis. So, to me Memorial Day is more special to meet today than it was a year ago because my father is now gone,” she said.

Local volunteers said that Memorial Day isn’t just an extended weekend but rather a day to be grateful for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Dale Gay, American Legion commander post 21, severed several years in the military. He said Memorial Day is a special day to him.

“This day means to me that we pay respects to every veteran laying out here in this cemetery and every cemetery in the world,” he said.

On May 30, they will continue the day of remembrance at Jack Stone Veterans Park in Tifton with a Memorial tribute to all local US army veterans.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken
The apartment was searched and over 800 grams of marijuana worth over $16,000 was seized, along...
2 arrested in drug bust at Valdosta apartment
Mosquito-Borne Illness Detected,
Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia
Andrea Willis, who was the one shot in 2018, lost use of her hands and legs.
‘I automatically knew it was him’: Shooting victim in 2018 Albany assassination plot takes witness stand
The shooting happened at brother's corner store.
Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway

Latest News

Rodella Robinson said she did not expect this many people to come down and celebrate her...
Douglas woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Road work
Portion of Albany street blocked off due to sinkhole
A classroom.
School shootings causing some parents to consider homeschooling
The survey is for those in Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Mitchell, Schley, Sumter, Terrell and Worth...
Phoebe starting community health needs survey