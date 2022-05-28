Tifton Memorial Day flag ceremony pays tribute U.S. veterans

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The American Legion post 21 hosted their 5th annual Memorial Day flag ceremony on May 28.

Many residents, support groups and leaders of Tifton gathered at Oak Ridge Cemetery to lay down 4500 American flags on the headstones of those brave men and women who gave their lives to protect the country.

Laura Griffin, American Legion Auxiliary Officer, said she believes people have forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is for those who have passed away. Sometimes we the community doesn’t see that because it’s not people that they see on an everyday basis. So, to me Memorial Day is more special to meet today than it was a year ago because my father is now gone,” she said.

Local volunteers said that Memorial Day isn’t just an extended weekend but rather a day to be grateful for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Dale Gay, American Legion commander post 21, severed several years in the military. He said Memorial Day is a special day to him.

“This day means to me that we pay respects to every veteran laying out here in this cemetery and every cemetery in the world,” he said.

On May 30, they will continue the day of remembrance at Jack Stone Veterans Park in Tifton with a Memorial tribute to all local US army veterans.

