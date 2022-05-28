Sunny Sunday - Rain Returns Monday

What a beautiful day it has been. We got to nearly 90 in Albany with most other places in the mid 80s. That’s thanks to a late season cold front that swept away some moisture temporarily.

Calm winds for the evening. A northwest breeze will gradually turn southerly by Sunday but skies will stay sunny

This weekend will continue to be nice for any outdoor activities. The best you could hope for in late May. Tomorrow will start off in the low to mid 60s before we climb to near 90 degrees in the afternoon.

On Monday, rain chances return, but if it does rain, it looks like it’ll be later in the day. There’s still a little uncertainty about the timing and location of possible storms, but I wouldn’t cancel any of your plans just yet.

It’s too early to reschedule plans for Monday, but we’ll likely be on the lookout for storms.

Tuesday will have similar rain chances. Highs will then easily get to 90s for the rest of the workweek

Wednesday turns drier. The tail end of the week we will monitor a moisture surge from the tropics that could turn us rainy into the weekend.

Keep in mind that hurricane season starts next Wednesday (June 1st!).

Keep in mind that hurricane season starts next Wednesday (June 1st!).

