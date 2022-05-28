Ask the Expert
Portion of Albany street blocked off due to sinkhole

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany road is being blocked off due to a sinkhole, the City of Albany said in a release Friday.

A portion of the 1000 block of Worth Street is being blocked off due to a sinkhole. Portions of the road fell in right at 1028 Worth Street.

Crews are working to repair the area.

Work started Friday evening and will last until the sinkhole is repaired.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should plan for delays if traveling through this area.

