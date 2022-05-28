Douglas woman celebrates her 103rd birthday

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) -It’s Rodella Robinson’s 103rd birthday and her family from Douglas and Philly came out to show love for her.

“It makes me feel good to see everybody coming out to see me. I just can hardly, I don’t know but it just makes me feel so good to know they care that much about me,” said Robinson.

Can you believe it? Rodella Robinson has been on this planet for 103 years and she emphasized that it’s all through the grace of God.

“I got saved in ‘47. I received Christ in my life,” said Robinson.

Ever since that groundbreaking day, she’s made sure her relatives understood that’s the right way to live your life.

“It just lets us know that if we continue to live the way she lives this nice country life down here and through God, we’ll have longevity just as much as she does,” said her grandson, Mike Killing.

But it’s insane to live through many moments as Rodella and her great-nephew Arlando Wilcox told us how she did it.

“Exercise was a big part of it, when she couldn’t get out and walk around like she wanted to, she had exercise back then. Aunt Rodella was not a greedy person. She never was the one that I ever saw just overfill her plate. Now as far as straight diet, she ate wanted to eat,” said Wilcox.

Rodella must be a saint if it’s that simple.

But Arlando also talked about some of the historic moments Rodella gave them lessons on since she lived through it.

“So you take what they did the marches, what they stood for. Stand on truth, stand for morality, stand with God and keep moving forward and you can accomplish great things,” said Wilcox.

This celebration couldn’t had happen without Bernice and Joe Wilcox who made phone calls from Philly to WALB to bring attention to this milestone.

Rodella said she hopes to live a longer life.

