Canadian men busted with nearly 150 pounds of cocaine in semi-truck, authorities say

A sergeant in Arizona and his K-9 found two men in possession of nearly 145 pounds of cocaine...
A sergeant in Arizona and his K-9 found two men in possession of nearly 145 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GILA BEND, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Two Canadian men are in jail after a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust in Arizona last week.

On May 18, an Arizona Department of Public Safety sergeant reported he pulled over a semi-truck driven by Albi Naska, 36, with Victor Nikitin, 36, as a passenger on Interstate 8 just west of Gila Bend.

Arizona’s Family reports the sergeant noticed suspicious behavior from the men and had his K-9 sniff the trailer.

The K-9 picked up a positive alert, and the sergeant said he then searched the truck’s closet and sleep area. There, he found over 50 packages of cocaine, weighing a little more than 144 pounds.

According to authorities, Naska and Nikitin face several felony charges, including transportation, possession and sale of drugs. They were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Albi Naska (left) and Victor Nikitin (right) were booked into Maricopa County jail on several...
Albi Naska (left) and Victor Nikitin (right) were booked into Maricopa County jail on several felony drug charges.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

