31 animals rescued from Brooks Co. repeat offender

BARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who continues to hoard more than a dozen animals on his property, according to the agency.

Richard Jerry Mcleod faces more than 30 charges of animal cruelty after police discovered he was hoarding 31 animals at a home near Grooverville and Liberty Church Road.

Richard Jerry Mcleod was arrested on dog cruelty charges. (WALB)

Mcleod is a repeat offender of this same crime.

Fur Kids, an Alpharetta rescue group, picked up 15 puppies, seven dogs and nine kittens from the home on May 26. The rescue group told WALB that they found at least one dog dead at the home.

They also said two puppies are in the hospital and that many were starving, dehydrated and had worms and flees.

Mcleod is awaiting his bond hearing which is on May 30.

