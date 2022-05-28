Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

31 animals rescued from Brooks Co. repeat offender

A rescue group picked up 31 dogs at a Brooks County home.
A rescue group picked up 31 dogs at a Brooks County home.(Fur kids)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who continues to hoard more than a dozen animals on his property, according to the agency.

Richard Jerry Mcleod faces more than 30 charges of animal cruelty after police discovered he was hoarding 31 animals at a home near Grooverville and Liberty Church Road.

Richard Jerry Mcleod was arrested on dog cruelty charges.
Richard Jerry Mcleod was arrested on dog cruelty charges.(WALB)

Mcleod is a repeat offender of this same crime.

Fur Kids, an Alpharetta rescue group, picked up 15 puppies, seven dogs and nine kittens from the home on May 26. The rescue group told WALB that they found at least one dog dead at the home.

They also said two puppies are in the hospital and that many were starving, dehydrated and had worms and flees.

Mcleod is awaiting his bond hearing which is on May 30.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery at Maryland’s Fried Chicken
The apartment was searched and over 800 grams of marijuana worth over $16,000 was seized, along...
2 arrested in drug bust at Valdosta apartment
Mosquito-Borne Illness Detected,
Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia
Andrea Willis, who was the one shot in 2018, lost use of her hands and legs.
‘I automatically knew it was him’: Shooting victim in 2018 Albany assassination plot takes witness stand
The shooting happened at brother's corner store.
Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway

Latest News

A Dooly County student received a special graduation at the hospital she was being treated at.
Dooly Co. graduation brought to student in ICU
The American Legion post 21 is hosting their 5th annual Memorial Day flag ceremony. Many...
Tifton Memorial Day flag ceremony pays tribute U.S. veterans
Tift County drug bust
2 arrested in Tifton drug bust
WALB
Douglas woman celebrates her 103rd birthday