2 arrested in Tifton drug bust

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested after a large number of drugs were discovered during a search, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

On May 20, Jose Luis Pena-Ferraras,35, and Ismil Rodriguez-Aybar, 43, were arrested after the seizure of five kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin and a handgun.

Based on a lengthy investigation, Ferraras and Aybar were identified as supplying methamphetamine and heroin to multiple communities in South Georgia, including Tifton and Albany.

Ferraras and Aybar are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. Ferraras was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A search of their vehicle led to the seizures.

