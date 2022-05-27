Ask the Expert
Sunshine for the extended holiday period

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Day ends without any severe storms however a few were strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Light rain continues pushes east Thursday evening. Early Friday another round of rain could move in as a cold front slides east. Once the front passes winds shift W-NW ushering in much drier air. Gradual clearing brings sunshine back which sticks around for several days including Memorial Day.

Sunshine, seasonal temperatures and less humidity allow for delightful spring conditions into next week. Highs top mid-upper 80s while lows drop into the low-mid 60s. Temperatures and humidity rise on Memorial Day. Still nice but a tad hotter low-mid 90s and feeling more like summer with a slight chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

